Renaming files in Linux is something we all do, whether it’s to organize our files better or to rename files in bulk.

While there are basic tools like mv and rename, there’s an advanced tool called mmv that makes the process much easier, especially when you need to rename multiple files at once.

As an experienced Linux user, I’ve found mmv to be a powerful tool for batch renaming files, and in this post, I’ll show you how to use it effectively.