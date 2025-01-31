---

Home Blog

How to Safely Automate the Removal of Old Linux Kernels on Fedora

By Djalel Oukid

I’m sure I’m not the only one who likes to keep their Linux OS clean from old, unused packages, especially Linux kernels, whose number (and size) keeps growing with each update or upgrade. This is particularly true if your distro handles kernels differently, protecting them from the handy autoremove command and keeping many installed kernels. This is the case with my current daily driver, Fedora 41 (KDE spin, for those curious), which by default keeps three installed kernels.

Motivated by necessity and after some exploration, I found a way to automate the process of safely removing old, unused kernels. In this step-by-step tutorial, we’ll walk through that process. Let the cleaning begin!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.