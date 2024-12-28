How to Set Up an AI Development Environment on Ubuntu

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving fields in technology today. With AI, machines are able to perform tasks that once required human intelligence, such as image recognition, natural language processing, and decision-making.

If you’re a beginner and want to dive into AI development, Linux is an excellent choice of operating system, as it is powerful, flexible, and widely used in the AI community.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of setting up an AI development environment on your Ubuntu system.