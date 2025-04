OpenRC is a fast and lightweight init system used by many Linux distributions like Alpine, Gentoo, and Artix. It helps manage services, ensuring they start, stop, and restart correctly.

However, if a service crashes or stops unexpectedly, it won’t restart automatically, to fix such an issue, you need to set up a system to restart services automatically after a failure.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to configure OpenRC to monitor and restart services automatically when they fail.