How to Set Up Local Repositories with apt-mirror in Ubuntu

If you’re managing multiple Ubuntu machines in a network, downloading updates and packages for each system individually is a pain, as it eats up your bandwidth and takes more time than it should.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could download all the required packages just once and let all your systems install them locally from your own repository? that’s exactly what apt-mirror helps you do.

In this article, I’ll walk you through step-by-step on how to set up a local Ubuntu repository using apt-mirror.