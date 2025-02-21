How to Set Up ProtonVPN on Debian 12

If you’re a Linux enthusiast or a seasoned sysadmin, you already know the importance of online privacy and security. A reliable VPN is a must-have tool in your arsenal, and ProtonVPN is one of the best options out there, due to its strong encryption, no-logs policy, and open-source transparency.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to install and set up ProtonVPN on Debian 12 (Bookworm) with the GNOME desktop environment, but it should also work with most distributions based on Debian (not Ubuntu Server or Raspbian), but they are not officially supported.