How to Setup WireGuard VPN Server with WireGuard-UI on Ubuntu

When you connect to a coffee shop’s WiFi or access the internet from any public network, your data travels through infrastructure you don’t control. Anyone positioned between you and the websites you visit could potentially intercept your traffic, even on your home network, your internet service provider can see every site you browse.

A VPN solves this by creating an encrypted tunnel between your device and a server you trust. Instead of your traffic going directly to the internet, it first travels through this secure tunnel to your VPN server, which then forwards it to its destination, so anyone watching the network, they only see encrypted data going to your VPN server, nothing more.

WireGuard is a modern VPN protocol that does this job remarkably well. Unlike older VPN technologies that require hundreds of thousands of lines of code, WireGuard accomplishes the same task with just about 4,000 lines, which means fewer bugs, better performance, and easier security audits.