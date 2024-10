Netdata is a free open-source, simple, and scalable, real-time system performance and health monitoring application for Unix-like systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, and MacOS.

It gathers various metrics and visualizes them, allowing you to watch operations on your system. It supports various plugins for monitoring current system status, running applications, and services such as MySQL database server, plus lots more. Here’s how to install and use Netdata to track MySQL metrics.