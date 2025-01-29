---

Home Blog

How to Use Rsync to Sync Files Between Linux and Windows Using (WSL)

By TecMint

Synchronizing files between Linux and Windows can seem challenging, especially if you’re not familiar with the tools available. However, with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), this process becomes much simpler.

WSL allows you to run a Linux environment directly on Windows, enabling you to use powerful Linux tools like Rsync to sync files between the two operating systems.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the entire process of using Rsync to sync files between Linux and Windows using WSL. We’ll cover everything from setting up WSL to writing scripts for automated syncing.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.