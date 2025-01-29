Synchronizing files between Linux and Windows can seem challenging, especially if you’re not familiar with the tools available. However, with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), this process becomes much simpler.

WSL allows you to run a Linux environment directly on Windows, enabling you to use powerful Linux tools like Rsync to sync files between the two operating systems.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the entire process of using Rsync to sync files between Linux and Windows using WSL. We’ll cover everything from setting up WSL to writing scripts for automated syncing.