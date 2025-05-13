How to Use the echo Command in Shell Scripting

The echo command is one of the most commonly used commands in Unix-like operating systems. It serves the purpose of printing text to the standard output (stdout), and it’s an essential building block in many shell scripts. Whether you’re debugging a script or displaying information to users, echo is the go-to command.

In addition to displaying messages or variable values, echo can also be used in combination with redirection operators to write content into files or to pipe output to other commands. Understanding how echo works and the various options it provides will help you craft more robust and readable scripts. For more advanced redirection techniques, including sending standard output and error to multiple files, check out this guide.