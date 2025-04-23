How to Verify Debian and Ubuntu Packages Using MD5 Checksums

Have you ever wondered why a given binary or package installed on your system does not work according to your expectations, meaning it does not function correctly as it is supposed to, or perhaps it cannot even start at all?

While downloading packages, you may face challenges such as unsteady network connections or unexpected power blackouts. This can result in the installation of a corrupted package.

Considering this an important factor in maintaining uncorrupted packages on your system, it is therefore a vital step to verify the files on the file system against the information stored in the package.

In this article, we will explain how to verify the MD5 checksums of installed packages on Debian-based distributions such as Ubuntu and Mint.