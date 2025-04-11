HTTP 406 Not Acceptable Status Code: What is it and how to fix it?

This tutorial will explain everything about the HTTP 406 Not Acceptable status code. The HTTP 406 Not Acceptable is an HTTP response or status code belonging to 4xx client errors. This means that the page cannot be reached, is unavailable, or the request has bad syntax. The error signals that the server cannot provide content in the format requested in the headers of the client’s request. The HTTP 406 error can appear while you are visiting some websites. It can also appear on the website you are hosting.

In the following paragraphs, we will explain this error in more detail. What causes it, and how to fix it from the client and website owner’s perspectives. Let’s get started!