HTTP 414 Error URI Too Long: What is it and how to fix it?

In this tutorial, we will explain what the HTTP 414 error URI too long is and how to fix it. HTTP 414, also known as Request-URI Too Long, indicates that the URL in the request sent by the client is exceptionally long. This means that it exceeds the server’s capacity to process it successfully. In the following paragraphs, we will provide a detailed explanation of the 414 error. We’ll include its definition, causes, troubleshooting steps, and remedial actions. Additionally, we will explore how it impacts the SEO of websites.