IBM is staking its claim at the top of the open-source AI leaderboard with its new Granite 3.1 series out today.

The Granite 3.1 large language models (LLMs) offer enterprise users extended context length of 128K tokens, new embedding models, integrated hallucination detection and improved performance. According to IBM, the new Granite 8B Instruct model tops open source rivals of the same size including Meta Llama 3.1, Qwen 2.5 and Google Gemma 2. IBM ranked its models across a series of academic benchmarks included in the OpenLLM Leaderboard.