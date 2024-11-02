---

Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.7.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, NVIDIA 565, and More

By Marius Nestor

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series, Nitrux 3.7.1 ships updated Sysctl settings for better security and increased performance including increased Linux autotuning TCP buffer limits, increased maximum number of packets queued for processing, reused TIME_WAIT TCP connections, enabled reverse path filtering, disabled source routing, restricted access to kernel pointer addresses, disabled SysRq key, disabled timer migration across CPUs, changed dirty page settings to reduce I/O disk access, and more.

