Blog
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

IncusOS: A New Immutable Linux System Built for Running Incus

Written By
BB
Bobby Borisov
Nov 20, 2025

IncusOS debuts as a modern, immutable Debian-based system built specifically to run Incus with atomic A/B updates and TPM-secured boot.

BB

Bobby Borisov

Recommended for you...

Blog
Bottles 52.1 Released With Playtime Tracking
Bobby Borisov
Nov 20, 2025
Blog
MKVToolNix 96.0 Released with New CLI Parameter and Improved AV1/IVF Support
Marcus Nestor
Nov 20, 2025
Blog
KDE Plasma 6.6 Introduces QR Code Wi-Fi Connections, Boosts Performance
Bobby Borisov
Nov 20, 2025
Blog
6 Best Free and Open Source C and C++ Linter Tools
webmaster
Nov 20, 2025
Linux Today Logo

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

Contact us

Categories

News IT Management Infrastructure Developer Security High Performance Storage Blog

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information