---

Home Blog

Inkscape: A Powerful Free Alternative to Adobe Illustrator

By TecMint

Inkscape is a popular free and open-source vector graphics editor, used by artists, designers, and anyone who wants to create high-quality illustrations, icons, logos, and other types of graphics. Unlike raster images that use pixels (like in Photoshop), vector graphics are based on mathematical equations, allowing you to scale your artwork up or down without losing any quality.

Inkscape is often compared to other graphic design software such as Adobe Illustrator, but it’s completely free and available for Linux, macOS, and Windows, which makes it a go-to tool for both beginners and professionals who want to create stunning designs without breaking the bank.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.