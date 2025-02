Ubuntu users who need extra hardware support or just want a taste of the new features can now install Linux kernel 6.13. I’ve tested this tutorial on Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) and it worked without issues. Packages are available for 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), ARMhf, PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), and IBM System z (s390x) architectures.