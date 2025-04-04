Install Subsonic to Create Your Personal Media Server on Linux

If you’re looking for a powerful and easy-to-use media streaming solution, Subsonic is an excellent choice to access your music library remotely, share your collection with friends, or even stream videos.

Subsonic gives you full control over your media anytime, anywhere and it is packed with useful features and comes with apps for Android and iOS, making it a versatile media server.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the complete installation, configuration, and optimization of Subsonic on a Ubuntu and Debian system, with best practices for security and performance.