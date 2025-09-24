InterceptSuite: Open-source Network Traffic Interception Tool

InterceptSuite is an open-source, cross-platform network traffic interception tool designed for TLS/SSL inspection, analysis, and manipulation at the network level.

The tool features a cross-platform C# GUI and supports Python extensions for protocol dissection. Notably, it allows TLS upgrades, such as STARTTLS and custom upgrades, enabling interception of plaintext protocols that transition to TLS. capabilities not found in any proxy solutions. Additionally, it supports specific IoT protocols like MQTT.