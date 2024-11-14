Jan: An Open Source ChatGPT-Alternative That Runs 100% Offline

In recent years, AI-driven chatbots like ChatGPT have become popular for tasks such as generating text, answering questions, and assisting with coding. However, many people are concerned about the privacy and data security issues that arise when using cloud-based services like ChatGPT.

While these services offer powerful features, they require an internet connection and often store your data on third-party servers, which leads to questions about how secure or private your data is when using these platforms.

One exciting alternative to this model is Jan, an open-source, offline-capable chatbot that can serve as a complete replacement for ChatGPT.