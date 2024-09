KaOS Linux 2024.09 is here two months after KaOS Linux 2024.07 and ships with the latest KDE software, including the KDE Plasma 6.1.5 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Gear 24.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.6 software suites, all built using the Qt 6.7.2 open-source application framework.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/kaos-linux-2024-09-adds-calligra-as-default-office-suite-improves-installation