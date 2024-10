Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.2 include new and improved power management features like per-monitor brightness control, the ability to override apps that are blocking sleep or screen locking, the ability to cycle between power profiles with the Meta+B keyboard shortcut, a power profile badge for the Battery Monitor widget’s icon, along with the ability for the Battery Monitor widget to stay visible while the computer is charging.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/kde-plasma-6-2-desktop-environment-officially-released-heres-whats-new