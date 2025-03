Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.3.1, the KDE Plasma 6.3.2 release adds animated WebP and GIF support to the Spectacle screenshot tool, along with a warning notification when WebP support is missing and a prompt that notifies users that WebP is better than GIF.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/kde-plasma-6-3-2-released-with-animated-webp-and-gif-support-for-spectacle