KDE Plasma 6.4.6 Released with Numerous Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.4 Users

Nov 24, 2025

KDE Plasma 6.4.6 includes the following changes: a fix for an issue that prevented the Breeze GTK style from being activated by default in Plasma, as intended, fixes for some issues with printer ink levels being shown unnecessarily or hidden when useful, and a fix for a case where System Monitor could crash when you tried to save a customized graph as a new preset.

