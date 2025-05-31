---

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Game Recordings and Remote Play on Linux

By Marius Nestor

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update adds support for automatically installing the Proton Voice Files speech synthesis data when necessary, improves support for game recordings that contain a green bar on the right side of the image when using HEVC encoding on AMD systems if the game window width isn’t a multiple of 64, and improves Game Recording and Remote Play video streams that show green frames when capturing Vulkan games on Intel GPUs.

