Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.