Linkerd 2.18 advances open source cloud-native service mesh

By Ray George

The term service mesh has been widely used over the last several years to refer to technology that helps to manage communications across microservices and applications. In the cloud-native world, arguably the first implementation of a service mesh came from Buoyant with the open-source Linkerd technology in 2015. Over the last 10 years, Linkerd has grown as a core project within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Today the project is out with Linkerd 2.18, continuing the technology’s decade-long evolution with improvements focused on operational simplicity and real-world production scenarios.

