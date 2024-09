Some of the highlights of Linux kernel 6.12 include Clang support (including LTO) for nolibc, support for the cpuidle tool to display the residency value of cpuidle states for a clearer and more detailed view of idle state information when using cpuidle-info, support for NVIDIA’s virtual command queue implementation for SMMUv3, and SWIG bindings for libcpupower making easier to write scripts that use and extend libcpupower’s functionality.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/linus-torvalds-announces-first-linux-kernel-6-12-release-candidate