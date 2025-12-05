Blog
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Linus Torvalds is Surprisingly Optimistic About Vibe Coding – Except for This One ‘Horrible’ Use

Written By
s
sjvn
Dec 5, 2025

Linux’s leader, Linus Torvalds, and his best bud, Dirk Hohndel, discuss AI, Rust, and Linux’s human side.

s

sjvn

Recommended for you...

Blog
Immich 2.3 Adds Multilingual OCR Models
Bobby Borisov
Dec 5, 2025
Blog
Red Hat Project Hummingbird For CVE-Free, Ready-to-Deploy Container Images
brideoflinux
Dec 5, 2025
Blog
Xen 4.21 Hypervisor Arrives With New PDX Compression
Bobby Borisov
Dec 5, 2025
Blog
Slimbook and KDE Celebrate 8th Anniversary with KDE Slimbook VII Linux Laptop
Marcus Nestor
Dec 5, 2025
Linux Today Logo

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

Contact us

Categories

News IT Management Infrastructure Developer Security High Performance Storage Blog

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information