Linux kernel 6.10 is not a long-term support (LTS) branch so it was supported for only a couple of months with fourteen maintenance updates, the last being Linux 6.10.14, announced today by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who marked the Linux 6.10 branch as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website and urged users to move to the latest Linux 6.11 kernel series.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/linux-kernel-6-10-reaches-end-of-life-its-time-to-upgrade-to-linux-kernel-6-11