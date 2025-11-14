Linux NTFS Manager

NTFS Manager – Professional NTFS Drive Management for Linux

Professional NTFS Drive Management Solution for Linux Systems

NTFS Manager provides reliable, secure, and feature-rich NTFS drive management for Linux desktop and server environments. Built with enterprise-grade security and comprehensive internationalization support.

✨ Features

Core Functionality

Drive Management: Mount, unmount, and safely remove NTFS drives

File Operations: Copy, move, delete files on NTFS partitions

Drive Information: View disk space, health status, and partition details

Hot-Swap Support: Safely remove drives without data loss

Format Options: Quick format with multiple filesystem options

Permission Management: Handle ownership and permission issues

Backup Integration: Automated backup and restore capabilities

User Interface

Modern GTK+ Interface: Clean, intuitive desktop application

Command Line Tools: Full CLI support for automation and scripting

Nautilus Integration: Right-click context menu for file operations

System Tray: Quick access and status monitoring

Multi-Language Support: 32 languages with automatic detection

Enterprise Features

Audit Logging: Comprehensive operation tracking

Role-Based Access: User permission management

API Integration: Extensible for custom workflows

Performance Monitoring: Resource usage tracking

Security Scanning: Regular vulnerability assessments

🌍 Multi-Language Support

32 Languages Fully Supported: English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Turkish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Czech, Greek, Hebrew, Arabic, Hindi, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Serbian

Language Detection

Automatic: System locale detection

Manual: Language selection option

Fallback: English default for missing translations

This project uses a DUAL LICENSE system:

Personal Use – FREE

Commercial Use – PAID LICENSE REQUIRED