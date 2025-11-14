Blog
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Linux NTFS Manager

Written By
DB
Darryl Bennett
Nov 14, 2025

NTFS Manager – Professional NTFS Drive Management for Linux

Professional NTFS Drive Management Solution for Linux Systems

NTFS Manager provides reliable, secure, and feature-rich NTFS drive management for Linux desktop and server environments. Built with enterprise-grade security and comprehensive internationalization support.
✨ Features
Core Functionality

Drive Management: Mount, unmount, and safely remove NTFS drives
File Operations: Copy, move, delete files on NTFS partitions
Drive Information: View disk space, health status, and partition details
Hot-Swap Support: Safely remove drives without data loss
Format Options: Quick format with multiple filesystem options
Permission Management: Handle ownership and permission issues
Backup Integration: Automated backup and restore capabilities

User Interface

Modern GTK+ Interface: Clean, intuitive desktop application
Command Line Tools: Full CLI support for automation and scripting
Nautilus Integration: Right-click context menu for file operations
System Tray: Quick access and status monitoring
Multi-Language Support: 32 languages with automatic detection

Enterprise Features

Audit Logging: Comprehensive operation tracking
Role-Based Access: User permission management
API Integration: Extensible for custom workflows
Performance Monitoring: Resource usage tracking
Security Scanning: Regular vulnerability assessments

🌍 Multi-Language Support

32 Languages Fully Supported: English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Turkish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Czech, Greek, Hebrew, Arabic, Hindi, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Serbian
Language Detection

Automatic: System locale detection
Manual: Language selection option
Fallback: English default for missing translations

This project uses a DUAL LICENSE system:
Personal Use – FREE
Commercial Use – PAID LICENSE REQUIRED

DB

Darryl Bennett

Recommended for you...

Blog
Machine Learning in Linux: Dia – 1.6B Parameter Text to Speech Model
webmaster
Nov 14, 2025
Blog
Raspberry Pi 5 Gets U-Boot Support from SUSE Engineers
Bobby Borisov
Nov 14, 2025
Blog
How to Setup WireGuard VPN Server with WireGuard-UI on Ubuntu
TecMint
Nov 14, 2025
Blog
Debian Version of APT to Depends on Rust
arindam
Nov 14, 2025
Linux Today Logo

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

Contact us

Categories

News IT Management Infrastructure Developer Security High Performance Storage Blog

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information