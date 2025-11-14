Linux NTFS Manager

NTFS Manager – Professional NTFS Drive Management for Linux
Professional NTFS Drive Management Solution for Linux Systems
NTFS Manager provides reliable, secure, and feature-rich NTFS drive management for Linux desktop and server environments. Built with enterprise-grade security and comprehensive internationalization support.
✨ Features
Core Functionality
Drive Management: Mount, unmount, and safely remove NTFS drives
File Operations: Copy, move, delete files on NTFS partitions
Drive Information: View disk space, health status, and partition details
Hot-Swap Support: Safely remove drives without data loss
Format Options: Quick format with multiple filesystem options
Permission Management: Handle ownership and permission issues
Backup Integration: Automated backup and restore capabilities
User Interface
Modern GTK+ Interface: Clean, intuitive desktop application
Command Line Tools: Full CLI support for automation and scripting
Nautilus Integration: Right-click context menu for file operations
System Tray: Quick access and status monitoring
Multi-Language Support: 32 languages with automatic detection
Enterprise Features
Audit Logging: Comprehensive operation tracking
Role-Based Access: User permission management
API Integration: Extensible for custom workflows
Performance Monitoring: Resource usage tracking
Security Scanning: Regular vulnerability assessments
🌍 Multi-Language Support
32 Languages Fully Supported: English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Turkish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Czech, Greek, Hebrew, Arabic, Hindi, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Serbian
Language Detection
Automatic: System locale detection
Manual: Language selection option
Fallback: English default for missing translations
This project uses a DUAL LICENSE system:
Personal Use – FREE
Commercial Use – PAID LICENSE REQUIRED
LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.
Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved
Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.