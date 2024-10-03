Linux SED Command: Everything you Need to Know

In this tutorial, we will explain the Linux SED command using some real examples. SED (Stream Editor) is one of the most used Linux commands in scripts and command lines. It searches, replaces, inserts, and deletes strings. The most common use for the SED command is to find and replace a string in a file without opening it, saving time. System administrators regularly use this command while writing scripts and automating tasks on the server.

In the next paragraphs, we will teach you everything you need to know about the SED command. Let’s get started!