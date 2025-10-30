Maltrail: Open-source Malicious Traffic Detection System

Maltrail is an open-source network traffic detection system designed to spot malicious or suspicious activity. It works by checking traffic against publicly available blacklists, as well as static lists compiled from antivirus reports and user-defined sources. These “trails” can include domain names, URLs, IP addresses, or even HTTP User-Agent values. On top of that, Maltrail can use optional heuristic methods to identify new or unknown threats, such as emerging malware.