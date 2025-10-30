---

Home Blog

Maltrail: Open-source Malicious Traffic Detection System

By James Patterson

Maltrail is an open-source network traffic detection system designed to spot malicious or suspicious activity. It works by checking traffic against publicly available blacklists, as well as static lists compiled from antivirus reports and user-defined sources. These “trails” can include domain names, URLs, IP addresses, or even HTTP User-Agent values. On top of that, Maltrail can use optional heuristic methods to identify new or unknown threats, such as emerging malware.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.