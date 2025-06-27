---

Mastering Linux in 7 Days: A Complete Crash Course for Beginners

By TecMint

Linux is a free and open-source operating system created in the early 1990s by the legendary Linus Torvalds. He developed the core component of the system, known as the kernel. Combined with the power of GNU software, we now have a complete operating system often referred to as GNU/Linux.

Today, Linux is everywhere – from servers and smartphones to the cloud and IoT devices. It’s trusted for its stability, flexibility, and performance, making it the backbone of modern tech infrastructure.

Learning Linux can be challenging. It requires time and dedication to truly understand how it works and how all its components fit together and function harmoniously.

