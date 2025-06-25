---

Home Blog

MDEAutomator: Open-source Endpoint Management, Incident Response in MDE

By James Patterson

Managing endpoints and responding to security incidents in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE) can be time-consuming and complex. MDEAutomator is an open-source tool designed to make that easier. MDEAutomator is a modular, serverless solution for IT and security teams looking to save time and reduce manual work. By using Azure Function Apps and a custom PowerShell module, MDEAutomator automates tasks like deploying MDE to new devices and responding to alerts, without needing to manage extra infrastructure.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.