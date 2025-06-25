MDEAutomator: Open-source Endpoint Management, Incident Response in MDE

Managing endpoints and responding to security incidents in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE) can be time-consuming and complex. MDEAutomator is an open-source tool designed to make that easier. MDEAutomator is a modular, serverless solution for IT and security teams looking to save time and reduce manual work. By using Azure Function Apps and a custom PowerShell module, MDEAutomator automates tasks like deploying MDE to new devices and responding to alerts, without needing to manage extra infrastructure.