Memos – Open Source, Self-hosted, Your Notes, Your Way

In today’s digital world, taking notes is essential for organizing ideas, keeping track of tasks, and improving productivity. Many people use cloud-based note-taking apps, but they come with privacy concerns, subscription fees, or limited customization. If you want full control over your notes, Memos is a great alternative.

Memos is an open-source, self-hosted note-taking application that gives you complete ownership of your data, which is lightweight, easy to use, and ideal for personal use or small teams.

In this article, we will explore Memos, their features, installation process, and how to use it effectively.