---

Home Blog

Memos – Open Source, Self-hosted, Your Notes, Your Way

By TecMint

In today’s digital world, taking notes is essential for organizing ideas, keeping track of tasks, and improving productivity. Many people use cloud-based note-taking apps, but they come with privacy concerns, subscription fees, or limited customization. If you want full control over your notes, Memos is a great alternative.

Memos is an open-source, self-hosted note-taking application that gives you complete ownership of your data, which is lightweight, easy to use, and ideal for personal use or small teams.

In this article, we will explore Memos, their features, installation process, and how to use it effectively.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.