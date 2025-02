Mesa 25.0 Linux Graphics Stack Brings Vulkan 1.4 Support on RADV, ANV, and NVK

Highlights of Mesa 25.0 include Vulkan 1.4 support for the RADV (AMD), ANV (Intel), NVK (NVIDIA), Turnip (Qualcomm), Asahi (Apple), and Lavapipe (software) drivers, support for Vulkan 1.1, shaderInt16, shaderInt64, imageCubeArray, depthClamp, depthBiasClamp, drawIndirectFirstInstance, sampleRateShading, and occlusionQueryPrecise for the PanVK (Mali) driver, and initial GFX12 (RDNA4) support for the RADV driver.