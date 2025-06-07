---

Meta open-sources AI tool to automatically classify sensitive documents

By James Patterson

Meta has released an open source AI tool called Automated Sensitive Document Classification. It was originally built for internal use and is designed to find sensitive information in documents and apply security labels automatically. The tool uses customizable classification rules and works with files that contain readable text. Once labeled, the documents can be protected from unauthorized access or excluded from AI systems that use retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

