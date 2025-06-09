---

Microsoft Open Sources WSL: What This Means for Developers and the Linux Community

By tim

In a significant move that’s generating buzz across both the Windows and Linux worlds, Microsoft has open-sourced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This change marks a new milestone in the company’s shift toward openness, transparency, and greater collaboration with the open-source community. It comes just weeks after Microsoft addressed long-standing Linux dual-boot issues on Windows systems, signaling a renewed and consistent focus on cross-platform compatibility.

WSL, which allows users to run Linux distributions directly on Windows without the need for a virtual machine or dual booting, has become an essential tool for developers, sysadmins, and even security researchers. Now, with its code made publicly available, the project invites greater participation from the community — and a new wave of possibilities.

