Midori: Lightweight, Fast, and Privacy-Focused Web Browser for Linux

Midori is an open-source, lightweight, and fast web browser designed for people who want a simple but efficient way to browse the web.

It’s known for being easy on system resources, making it a favorite for older computers or anyone who wants to keep their Linux desktop uncluttered and speedy.

Midori uses the GTK interface toolkit, which integrates nicely with popular Linux desktop environments like XFCE, GNOME, and others.

It also relies on the WebKit rendering engine — the same engine that powers browsers like Safari and Chrome to deliver smooth and reliable web page rendering.