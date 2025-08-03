---

mkcert: Make Locally-Trusted Development Certificates on Linux

By TecMint

If you’ve ever tried to set up HTTPS locally for development, you’ve probably run into a wall of complexity. Generating a self-signed certificate, getting your browser to trust it, and dealing with the warnings can be a real pain, that’s where mkcert comes in.

mkcert is a simple tool that lets developers and sysadmins create locally-trusted SSL certificates for development and testing, which eliminates the annoying browser warnings, and yes, it’s free, open-source, and works beautifully on Linux.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through what mkcert is, how it works, how to install it, and how to use it effectively in a Linux environment.

