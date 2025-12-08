Blog
Mozilla Resolves 21-Year-Old Bug, Adds Full XDG Directory Support

Firefox 147 adds support for the XDG Base Directory Specification, ending a 21-year wait and aligning the browser’s Linux file storage with modern standards.

