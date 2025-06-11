New Linux Vulnerabilities Could Leak Password Hashes and Sensitive Data

A recently disclosed set of Linux kernel vulnerabilities has put system administrators and Linux users on high alert. As reported by The Hacker News, these flaws allow attackers to potentially leak sensitive data from kernel memory, including password hashes and encryption keys. This development follows closely after major updates in the Linux world—like the release of AlmaLinux OS 10—and comes amid rising concerns around other critical threats, such as the ongoing Chrome zero-day affecting Windows and Linux.
