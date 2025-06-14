New Pumabot Botnet Brute-Forces SSH Credentials to Hijack IoT Devices

In today’s connected world, IoT devices are becoming increasingly common, powering everything from home automation to industrial systems. However, this rapid growth has also expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals.

A recent discovery of the Pumabot botnet demonstrates how attackers are exploiting weak security, particularly poor SSH credential management, to breach and control vulnerable devices. For detailed best practices, it is critical to restrict SSH access from outside your network to mitigate such threats.

As cyber threats evolve, ensuring the security of your Linux systems and IoT devices is paramount. Whether you are running enterprise-grade solutions like AlmaLinux OS 10, a major leap forward for open-source Linux or managing endpoints at home, understanding malware techniques such as fileless attacks covered in Understanding ClickFix Fileless Malware helps to stay one step ahead of attackers.