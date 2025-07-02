Nitrux Hyprland Is Happening, Thanks to Plasma LTS’s End

I remember, during the early days of my distro-hopping journey, how excited I was to try systemd-free distros. Nitrux was the first one I tried—and despite the short experience, it felt unique.

More recently, Hyprland caught my attention, but I haven’t had the time to fully explore and learn it. Now feels like the perfect moment to try both Nitrux and Hyprland together. Why? Because the next Nitrux release is shipping with Hyprland, officially discontinuing its long-developed NX Desktop based on KDE Plasma.

But why is this happening? And why should you be excited about Nitrux Hyprland?