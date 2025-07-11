---

No More Copr Needed to Install TUXEDO Software on Fedora

By Djalel Oukid

I remember the day I installed Fedora on my Pulse 15 Linux laptop and found how hard it was to install the TUXEDO Control Center. The only options I had were compiling from source or adding an unofficial COPR repository, which felt unsafe (not certainly, but possibly) and was often outdated.

Fortunately, that’s no longer the case. TUXEDO Computers now offers a well-maintained official repository for Fedora. This means we can now officially install the latest stable version of the TUXEDO software and drivers, easily and safely.

So, how do we add the TUXEDO repository on Fedora Linux?

Complete Story

