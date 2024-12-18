This tutorial will teach us about the Nohup command in Linux. The Nohup is short for no hang-up and is a Linux command that keeps processes running without an active shell or terminal. This means that if we quit or close the terminal window, the process will still be active in the background thanks to this command. If we do not have service for some specific process not using the nohup will terminate the process after every terminal closing.

In the next paragraphs, we will show you how to use the nohup command with practical examples. Let’s get started!