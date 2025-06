Network monitoring and analyzing isn’t limited to servers; home network users should consider it too, including Linux users. And let’s be honest, not all of us enjoy dealing with text-based logs or CLI tools. That’s why an open source network analyzer with a dedicated GUI can be incredibly useful — and that’s where ntopng comes into play.

But before diving into ntopng’s features and installation, you might ask: Why should we, as Linux desktop users, monitor and analyze our networks?