The NVIDIA 565.77 graphics driver is here more than three months after the NVIDIA 560 release and re-enables the GLX_EXT_buffer_age OpenGL extension on Xwayland, adds support for mmap of exported DMA-BUF objects, and adds several new per-plane and per-CRTC vendor-specific properties to nvidia-drm, which Wayland compositors can use to program the GPU’s color pipeline for HDR hardware acceleration.